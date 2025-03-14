Clash during Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih, several injured, shops torched A clash broke out between two groups during a Holi procession in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, leaving several people injured and at least three shops reportedly torched. The incident occurred after one group objected to the procession passing through their locality.

Several people were injured and at least three shops were reportedly set on fire after a clash broke out between two groups during a Holi procession in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Friday, police said. The incident occurred in Ghodthamba area when a group allegedly objected to the Holi procession passing through the locality, triggering a confrontation.

Both sides hurled stones at each other, a police officer said. A large police contingent was deployed to bring the situation under control. "The situation is now peaceful and under constant monitoring," said Khorimahua Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajendra Prasad.

The clash comes just days after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a high-level meeting to review law and order ahead of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Sarhul, Eid and Ram Navami. Soren had instructed officials to remain vigilant and crack down on rumour-mongers and anti-social elements. He also asked police to coordinate closely with peace committees in sensitive areas to prevent communal tensions.