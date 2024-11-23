Chatra Assembly Election Results LIVE: Will Janardhan Paswan's switch to LJP (RV) help him secure victory?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chatra Assembly Election Results 2024

Chatra Assembly Election Result 2024:The vote counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, with the Chatra constituency being one of the key areas of focus. This constituency, which was part of the first phase of voting on November 13, saw a heated contest featuring several prominent candidates. Among them were Janardhan Paswan of the BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Umesh Kumar Bharti from the INDIA bloc, Rashmi Prakash from the RJD, Pun Bhuiyo from CPI(M), Ashok Kumar Gehlot, another INDIA bloc candidate, and Sagar Ram, also from the INDIA bloc. Chandra Shekhar Kumar contested from the BSP. Janardan Paswan, a former BJP MLA, joined LJP after the BJP relinquished the Chatra seat to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). In the 2019 assembly elections, Satyanand Bhogta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat, with Janardan Paswan emerging as his closest competitor, followed by Kedar Bhuiyan from the Janata Dal (United).

Counting for votes begins for the Chatra Assembly Elections

The Chatra Assembly constituency, numbered 27 in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, is one of the 81 constituencies in the state and is reserved for candidates from Scheduled Tribes (ST). This seat has been a focal point of intense political rivalry, with the BJP and the JMM, along with their respective alliances, competing for dominance. Historically, the contest in Chatra has been highly contested, reflecting the significant political influence in the region. The stakes have been raised even higher this time with the entry of the INDIA bloc, a coalition of various opposition parties, which has added another layer of competition, making the battle for this constituency even more intense and crucial for both the ruling party and the opposition.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 assembly elections, Satyanand Bhogta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) emerged victorious, securing 101,710 votes. His closest rival, Janardan Paswan from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), garnered 77,655 votes, while Kedar Bhuiyan from the Janata Dal (United) received 7,292 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Jai Prakash Singh Bhogta of the BJP won the seat with 69,745 votes. He was followed by Satyanand Bhogta of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), who received 49,169 votes, and Janardan Paswan from the RJD, who secured 37,320 votes.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

The elections took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20. According to the Election Commission of India's data, about 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, were eligible to exercise their franchise. The BJP, which lost power to the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand in 2019, is looking to reclaim its position in the tribal-dominated state.

In 2019, the ruling JMM-led alliance bagged 47 seats, wresting power from the saffron party in the state. The JMM had secured 30 seats, while the Congress bagged 16, and the RJD one seat. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI-ML and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.