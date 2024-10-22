Chatra Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chatra Assembly Election 2024

Chatra Assembly Election 2024: The Chatra Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 27 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is an ST seat and is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Chatra is an assembly constituency located in the Chatra district of Jharkhand. It is part of the Chatra Lok Sabha constituency. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All Jharkhand Students Union, and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) are some of the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader Manish Jaiswal has been the incumbent member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from Chatra since 2014.

The constituency is situated in a rural area characterised by a mix of agricultural and hilly terrains. The region is rich in natural resources and has a significant tribal population. The constituency's politics often focus on local issues such as tribal rights, land use, employment, and development.

Chatra Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,72,980 voters in the Chatra constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,95,624 were male and 1,77,354 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 251 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chatra in 2019 was 547 (534 men and 13 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Chatra constituency was 3,39,245. Out of this, 1,79,602 voters were male and 1,59,642 were female voters. There was 1 valid postal vote in the constituency. The number of service voters in Chatra in 2014 was 86 (all men).

Chatra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Chatra constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the first phase on November 13.

Chatra Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Chatra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Chatra Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The candidates are yet to be announced.

Chatra Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Satyanand Bhogta won the seat with a margin of 24,055 votes (11.3%). He was polled 1,01,710 votes with a vote share of 46.41%. He defeated BJP candidate Janardan Paswan, who got 77,655 votes (35.44%). Janata Dal (United) candidate Kedar Bhuiyan stood third with 7,292 votes (3.33%), and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) candidate Tileshwar Ram was in the fourth position with just 6,703 votes (3.06%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,19,137 (58.75%).

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jay Prakash Singh Bhogta won the seat. He was polled 69,745 votes with a vote share of 38.34%. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) candidate Satyanand Bhogta got 49,169 votes (27.03%) and was the runner-up. Jay Prakash defeated Satyanand by a margin of 20,576 votes (11.81%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,81,904 (53.62%). RJD candidate Janardan Paswan came in third with 37,320 votes (20.52%).

Chatra Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2000 : Satyanand Bhogta (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Satyanand Bhogta (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2009: Janardan Paswan (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2014: Jay Prakash Singh Bhogta (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019: Satyanand Bhogta (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Chatra Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chatra Assembly constituency was 2,19,137 or 58.75 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 1,81,904 or 53.62 per cent.