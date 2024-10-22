Bokaro Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bokaro Assembly Election 2024

Bokaro Assembly Election 2024: The Bokaro Assembly constituency is one of the 81 constituencies in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 36 of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a General seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Bokaro is an assembly constituency located in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand. It is part of the Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha are the main parties in the constituency. Biranchi Narayan from the BJP currently represents the Bokaro seat and was elected from the Bokaro constituency in the assembly election 2019. Bokaro Assembly constituency in Jharkhand holds significant political importance, particularly in the tribal-dominated regions of the state.

Bokaro Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 5,26,660 voters in the Bokaro constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 2,83,112 were male and 2,43,518 were female voters. 30 voters belonged to the third gender. 810 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Baghmara in 2019 was 1,549 (1459 men and 90 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Bokaro constituency was 4,92,853. Out of this, 2,68,905 voters were male and 2,23,948 were female voters. There were 168 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bokaro in 2014 was 784 (709 men and 75 women).

Bokaro Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 will take place in two phases, on November 13 and 20. The Bokaro constituency will go to the polls in the second phase on November 20.

Bokaro Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Bokaro will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Bokaro Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded current party MLA Biranchi Narayan from the Bokaro Assembly constituency. Other parties are yet to announce the names of their candidates.

Bokaro Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Biranchi Narayan won the seat with a thin margin of 13,313 votes (4.96%). He was polled 1,12,333 votes with a vote share of 41.42%. He defeated Congress candidate Shweta Singh, who got 99,020 votes (36.51%). AJSUP candidate Rajendra Mahato

stood third with 14517 votes (5.35%), and JVM candidate Prakash Kumar was in the fourth position with just 13,872 votes (5.11%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,71,225 (51.5%).

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Biranchi Narayan won the seat. He was polled 1,14,321 votes with a vote share of 43.38%. Independent candidate Samaresh Singh got 41,678 votes (15.82%) and was the runner-up. Narayan defeated Singh by a margin of 72,643 votes (27.77%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,55,965 (73.42%). Congress candidate Manjur Ansari stood third with 28,295 votes (10.74%), and JVM candidate MD. Izrail Ansari was at the fourth position with 20,120 votes (7.64%).

Bokaro Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 Biranchi Narayan - BJP

2014 Biranchi Narayan - BJP

2009 Samresh Singh - JVM

2005 IzrailAnsari - Congress

2000 Samresh Singh - Independent

Bokaro Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bokaro Assembly constituency was 2,71,225 or 51.5 per cent. In 2014, the total number of valid votes polled in the assembly elections was 2,61,622 or 53.47 per cent.