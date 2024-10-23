Bhawanathpur Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhawanathpur Assembly Election 2024

Designated as constituency number 81, Bhawanathpur is one of the two assembly constituencies in the Garhwa district of Jharkhand. It is part of the Palamu Lok Sabha constituency, which also includes five other assembly constituencies: Garhwa (in Garhwa district), Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur and Hussainbad (in Palamu district).

Bhawanathpur Constituency Demographic Profile

Bhawanathpur is a small town in Bhavnathpur Block of Garhwa District, Jharkhand, at a distance of 40 km from the district headquarters. The postal code of the town is 822112. The main post office is at Bhawanathpur.

Nearby villages include Arsali (5 km), Nawadih (8 km), Bansani (8 km), Kupa (9 km) and Ketar (10 km). Bhawanathpur is surrounded by Kharondi Block in the west, Nagar Untari Block and Ramnak Block in the south and Manjhiyaon Block in the east. Nearby towns include Garhwa, Kota, Hussainbad and Renukoot, making Bhavnathpur a well-connected place.

As of the 2011 census, Bhawanathpur had a population of 3,962, comprising 730 households. The female population was 48.8% (1,932 females). The overall literacy rate is 65.8%, while the female literacy rate is 28.2%. The city has a 5.6% scheduled race and 25.6% scheduled race. The employment rate is 26.2% of the total.

The city also has a significant number of children under the age of six, with 581 children in this group, of whom 48.5% are girls. The main language spoken by the inhabitants is Hindi.

The demographics of Bhawanathpur reflect a small but growing population, with very low female literacy rates, and indicate areas where education and social services are improving.

Bhawanathpur Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Bhawanathpur constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls on November 13.

Bhawanathpur Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Bhawanathpur will be declared on November 23, along with the other 80 constituencies in Jharkhand.

Bhawanathpur Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Meanwhile, Bhanu Pratap Shahi is all set to contest again on a BJP ticket. While seat-sharing talks are underway between the JMM and the Congress, local BJP leaders have united in support of Shahi. In a recent party poll, 85% of the BJP cadres in Bhawanathpur backed Bhanu Pratap Shahi as a candidate for the upcoming elections.

In 2019, Bhanu Pratap Shahi made history by wresting Bhawanathpur from the Congress stronghold for the BJP. Shahi had earlier won in 2005 on a front-row ticket and in 2014 as an independent. In the 2024 elections, Shahi is once again aiming for a fourth victory on behalf of the BJP.

Bhawanathpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Bhanu Pratap Shahi of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Sogra Bibi of the Bahujan Samaj Party by 39,904 votes. The district is part of the Palau Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Vishnu Dayal Ram defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal's Mamata Bhuiyan from Palamau parliament by 288,807 votes Bhavnathpur is an important political battleground in Jharkhand, where the BJP maintains a strong presence.

Bhawanathpur Voter Turnout

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Bhanu Pratap Shahi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a landslide victory in the Bhavnathpur Assembly constituency by securing 96,818 votes. He defeated Bahujan Samaj Party’s Sogra Bibi by winning 39,904 votes.

In the 2014 elections, Shahi, who was then representing the Naujawan Sangharsh Adivasi Morcha (NAAM), won by 58,908 votes, narrowly defeating Anant Pratap Dev of the BJP by just 2,661 votes.

