Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir’s Sonamarg opens today, to handle 1000 vehicles per hour: Check cost, features

Image Source : PTI Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir's Sonamarg opens today.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir and will also address the gathering after the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel.

Sonamarg Tunnel constructed at Rs 2,700 crore

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. The Sonamarg Tunnel project comprises the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads.

Located at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

Sonamarg Tunnel: All you need to know