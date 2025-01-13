Z-Morh tunnel in Kashmir’s Sonamarg opens today, to handle 1000 vehicles per hour: Check cost, features

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir and will also address the gathering after the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel.
Sonamarg Tunnel constructed at Rs 2,700 crore
The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. The Sonamarg Tunnel project comprises the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads.
Located at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.
Sonamarg Tunnel: All you need to know
- The name of the Z-Morh Tunnel is derived from the Z-shaped stretch of road it replaces. "Z-Morh" is the Hindi for "Z-turn".
- The Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir connects Gagangir and Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
- The total length of the Z-Morh Tunnel is 6.5 km, with an additional 6.05 km of approach roads.
- The The Z-Morh Tunnel is located at an altitude of 2,637 metres (8,652 feet) above sea level.
- The tunnel provides all-weather access to Sonamarg, replacing the avalanche-prone Z-turn road.
- The The Z-Morh Tunnel is a two-lane, bi-directional road structure with a width of 10 metres.
- The Z-Morh Tunnel has been designed to handle up to 1,000 vehicles per hour at a maximum speed of 80 kmph.
- The tunnel has been built using the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM).
- The Z-Morh Tunnel is part of the NH1 Srinagar-Leh Highway.’
- The new tunnel is equipped with a ventilation system and has two portals - Western and Eastern.