What happened to ceasefire? Omar Abdullah after explosions heard near Srinagar as Pakistan betrays again Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah expresses anger over Pakistan's violation of the ceasefire understanding, as explosions and drone attacks escalate tensions in the region.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter today, expressing his disbelief and anger over the recent events unfolding along the India-Pakistan border. He tweeted, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!” — a statement that captures the growing frustration and confusion after Pakistan betrayed the ceasefire understanding just hours after it was announced.

Omar Abdullah’s tweet came shortly after multiple explosions were heard near Srinagar, intensifying concerns about the deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The understanding between India and Pakistan, aimed at halting cross-border hostilities, had been announced earlier in the day with hopes of easing tensions after four days of military clashes.

However, Pakistan betrayed the agreement once again, resuming military actions almost immediately. Heavy firing was reported in the regions of Samba, Akhnoor, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant and alarming breach of the ceasefire understanding. Sources have also confirmed a drone attack in Udhampur, further exacerbating the volatile situation.

In Srinagar, 7–8 explosions were reported, triggering panic and forcing local authorities and security forces into high alert. The growing unrest has raised widespread fears of continued violence, just hours after peace seemed within reach.

Adding to the crisis, reports of a ceasefire violation in Punjab’s Pathankot have also emerged. Pakistani drones were spotted near the region earlier in the day, prompting authorities in Pathankot and Gurdaspur to impose a complete blackout as a precautionary measure. Though no blasts have been reported from these areas so far, air raid sirens were activated, indicating the seriousness of the threat.

The repeated violations by Pakistan have cast serious doubts on the viability of the ceasefire understanding and underscore the fragile nature of peace in the region.