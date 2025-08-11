Two J-K cops killed, one injured in road accident in Srinagar The incident came days after three CRPF personnel lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a vehicle carrying them fell into a gorge in JK’s Udhampur. Police teams rushed to the accident site soon after the information and a comprehensive rescue operation was launched.

Srinagar:

In a tragic incident, two Sub-Inspectors of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed while another was injured in a road accident during the intervening night of August 10 and 11. The incident took place in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

According to reports, the accident occurred when a speeding car hit a road divider at Tengen Bypass near Nowgam, causing the driver to lose control.

All three officers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, two of them, identified as Sub-Inspectors Sachin Verma and Shubham, were declared dead, PTI reported. The third officer, Mastan Singh, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

3 CRPF personnel killed after vehicle falls in gorge in Udhampur

The incident came days after three CRPF personnel lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a vehicle carrying them fell into a gorge in JK’s Udhampur. Police teams rushed to the accident site soon after the information and a comprehensive rescue operation was launched. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Udhampur MP expresses anguish

Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh expressed his anguish over the incident.

“Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help being ensured,” Singh posted on X.

LG office condoles deaths

Office of JK LG Manoj Sinha also took cognisance of the mishap and expressed pain.

“Saddened by loss of CRPF personnel due to an accident near Udhampur. We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My thoughts are with bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. Directed senior officials to ensure best possible care & assistance,” LG office posted on X.