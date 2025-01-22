Section 163 imposed, Badhaal village declared containment zone after 17 mysterious deaths in J-K’s Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 17 mysterious deaths reported in J-K’s Rajouri.

Srinagar: Section 163 imposed and the Badhaal village has been declared containment zone after 17 mysterious deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Section 163 of BNSS (earlier 144 CrPC) has been imposed in Badhaal by District Magistrate.

Check restrictions

As per the instructions, houses of affected families will be sealed.

Entire area is divided in 3 zones.

All public and private gatherings prohibited.

Designated officers/officials will monitor all meals provided to families in containment zones.

Omar Abdullah reviews situation

Asserting that a probe is underway to unravel the mystery behind 17 deaths in this village of Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday assured people that all questions will be answered soon.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the village to express sympathy with the bereaved families, Abdullah said building big hospitals everywhere is not possible but inadequacy in the health sector at district levels will be addressed to provide better healthcare facilities to people in remote pockets.

Seventeen persons, including 13 children, belonging to three related families died under mysterious circumstances here between December 7 and January 19.

“Why this happened? We need an answer to this question. It's not a disease, so a police investigation is underway. They have formed a special investigation team and will complete their probe. “The Centre has also deputed a team which is collecting samples and doing their activities.

I want to assure all that the joint efforts of civil administration, police and the government of India will find out the answers to all questions about what had happened,” the chief minister said.

He said his government responded immediately on getting information about the tragedy.

“The health department mobilized its teams and also involved other departments. the district administration also tried to understand the reasons (behind the deaths). First, the focus was to know whether this is the result of any disease and in case it is a disease our biggest responsibility was to ensure that it does not spread. All the tests were conducted and the results revealed that there are no bacteria or viruses,” the chief minister said.

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)