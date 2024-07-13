Bus accident in J&K's Doda claims three lives, injures 24

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Visuals from the accident site in Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic incident, at least three people lost their lives and 24 others suffered injuries after the bus they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday.

The police said the incident occurred around 10:30 am when the private mini-bus, carrying passengers, was traveling from Bhalessa to Thathri. As the bus was passing near Bhatyas, the accident occurred, causing the bus to fall into a deep gorge. While, three people, identified as Basheera Begum (50), Saleema Begum (55), and driver Mohammad Asif (25), lost their lives in the accident 24 others suffered injuries, the Police said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh, who rushed to the scene to supervise the rescue operation, provided details of the incident. He stated that the accident primarily occurred due to a malfunction in the bus, but an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

"The reason for the accident seems to be a malfunction in the bus. The driver tried his best to avoid the accident. We appreciate his efforts," he added.

Moreover, of the 24 injured, the condition of eight patients is reported to be serious, and they are currently receiving treatment for their injuries at the Government Medical College in Doda.

