MHA amends rules of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, boosts LG's powers

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ministry of Home Affairs

In a major step, the Ministry of Home Affairs has amended the rules of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act to give more power to the Lieutenant Governor. The MHA notified the amended Rules under Section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Sources said that "only the transaction of Business Rules have been amended".

"Nothing new has been provided in these rules. It is already mentioned in the State Reorganization Act of 2019. The current amendment to rules is just a clarificatory in nature flowing from the existing provisions of SRA 2019," sources said.

More to follow...