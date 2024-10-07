'PDP to take a call on extending support only once results are out': Iltija Mufti clears air on alliance talks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Iltija Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: With less than 24 hours left for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections results, many permutations and combinations have started to emerge for the formation of state government involving People's Democratic Party (PDP). However, Mehbooba Mufti's party has clarified that it will take a call on extending support to a secular front only when results are out. Interestingly, Mehbooba Mufti had emphasised that next government in Jammu and Kashmir would be secular and that no government would be formed without the support of her party.

On Monday, Iltija Mufti, Media Advisor to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "...Let me put the record straight. PDP's senior leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out. This is our official stand.

Notably, most of the exit polls predicted that the Congress-NC alliance has an advantage in the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, however, described the exit polls as “just time pass” even though the results are in favour of his party. Several exit polls gave an edge to the NC-Congress alliance and predicted that the regional party could emerge as the single-largest party in J&K. Majorly, Congress-National Conference is likely to get 45-50 seats and against the BJP's 23-27. The PDP was seen winning between 5 and 12 seats.

The first-ever polls in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 witnessed a voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, less than the 65.52 per cent recorded in the 2014 assembly elections. The fate of 873 candidates, vying for a seat in the 90-member house, has been sealed and it will be known by Tuesday evening.