Pakistani intruder arrested by Indian Army along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Poonch: A 35-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by Indian Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Sunday, said officials. The individual, identified as Hassam Shahzad from Tarinote village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was intercepted in the Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar while attempting to cross into Indian territory during the early hours of the day.

Officials said that Shahzad was discovered hiding in a burrow near a river, approximately 100 meters inside Indian territory, by an area domination patrol party near the Bravo check area. Upon being taken into custody, Rs 1,800 in Pakistani currency, an identity card, and two mobile SIM cards were recovered from him. During initial questioning, Shahzad claimed that he had accidentally crossed the LoC.

BSF foils infiltration bid

Meawnhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by a terrorist along the International Border in Jammu, recovering a significant cache of arms and ammunition. The incident occurred in the R S Pura border area during the night between Saturday and Sunday, according to a BSF spokesperson.

BSF troops detected suspicious movement of an intruder approaching the fence under the cover of darkness. The attempt was thwarted by alert BSF personnel. A search of the area the following morning led to the recovery of an AK assault rifle, two magazines, 17 rounds, two pistols, four magazines, and 20 rounds.

Officials revealed that BSF troops fired a few rounds from a light machine gun after spotting the armed terrorist attempting to cross the border on Saturday night. The intruder fled, leaving behind the arms and ammunition. During the search, a Pakistan-made bag, a cigarette packet, and other items were also recovered from the scene.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kishtwar's Chatroo

Also Read: Encounter breaks out with security forces in J-K's Reasi district, militants believed to be trapped