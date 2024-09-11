BSF personnel injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan along IB in Jammu, troops on high alert

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Cross border firing: A BSF personnel was injured in unprovoked firing from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district in the early hours of Wednesday, said officials.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of September 10-11, prompting a swift response from the Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed in the region. "On 11 September at about 02:35 am, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened which was befittingly responded to by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pak firing; Troops are on high alert," said PRO BSF Jammu.

Pakistani terrorists killed in anti-infiltration operation

Earlier, two Pakistani terrorists were killed in an anti-infiltration operation launched on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the general area of Lam in Nowshera town along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Indian Army officials.

Based on intelligence inputs and information from the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) about a potential infiltration attempt, the Indian Army launched the operation. The security forces also recovered a large quantity of war-like stores. "Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK-47s and one Pistol thus far recovered. The search operation is in progress," the Indian Army said in an X post.

