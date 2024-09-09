Monday, September 09, 2024
     
  5. Two terrorists killed in anti-infiltration operation in J-K's Nowshera, war-like stores recovered

Two terrorists killed in anti-infiltration operation in J-K's Nowshera, war-like stores recovered

An anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #IndianArmy on the intervening night of September 8 and 0 in the general area of Lam, Nowshera.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Nowshera Updated on: September 09, 2024 7:20 IST
Jammu and Kashmir, Nowshera, anti-infiltration Op
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Nowshera anti-infiltration operation: Two terrorists were killed in an anti-infiltration operation launched in the general area of Lam in Nowshera town in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said Indian Army officials. 

Based on intelligence inputs and information from the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) about a potential infiltration attempt, the Indian Army launched the operation. The security forces also recovered a large quantity of war-like stores. "Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK-47s and one Pistol thus far recovered. Search operation is in progress," the Indian Army said in an X post.

The story is being updated. 

 

 

