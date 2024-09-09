Two terrorists killed in anti-infiltration operation in J-K's Nowshera, war-like stores recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Nowshera anti-infiltration operation: Two terrorists were killed in an anti-infiltration operation launched in the general area of Lam in Nowshera town in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said Indian Army officials.

Based on intelligence inputs and information from the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) about a potential infiltration attempt, the Indian Army launched the operation. The security forces also recovered a large quantity of war-like stores. "Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK-47s and one Pistol thus far recovered. Search operation is in progress," the Indian Army said in an X post.

The story is being updated.