Pahalgam terror attack: Anti-terror ops begin to neutralise terrorists, LG Manoj Sinha vows stern action

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday confirmed that security forces have initiated anti-terror operations following a brutal attack on tourists in Pahalgam, located in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Speaking on social media platform X, Sinha said, “Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. The entire nation is angry & the blood of our forces is boiling.” He assured the public that those responsible for the “heinous act” would face severe consequences, extending his condolences to the bereaved families.

The attack, which targeted a group of tourists in the scenic Baisaran meadows, has sparked nationwide outrage and condemnation from top political and civil society leaders. Although the exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, several tourists have reportedly sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

In response to the incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has established a 24/7 emergency help desk for tourists at the Police Control Room in Anantnag. Concerned families and visitors seeking assistance can contact the helpline numbers: 9596777669, 01932225870, or reach out via WhatsApp at 9419051940.

President Droupadi Murmu condemned the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as “shocking and painful.” She called the act “dastardly and inhuman,” and conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the victims' families, while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted sharply, calling the assault “heinous” and reiterating that the perpetrators would not go unpunished. In a statement on X, he said, “Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.” The Prime Minister spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah shortly after the incident and instructed him to visit the Union Territory and take all necessary steps to address the situation.

Home Minister Amit Shah, deeply anguished by the tragedy, announced that he would travel to Srinagar to lead a high-level security review. “We will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences,” Shah wrote, emphasizing the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the attack, describing it as “highly reprehensible,” and pledged full support to efforts aimed at bringing the attackers to justice.

In a rare statement, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, also denounced the violence. “Such violence is unacceptable and against the ethos of Kashmir, which welcomes visitors with love and warmth,” he said, extending his condolences and prayers to the victims.

As security forces intensify their search for those involved, the incident marks a grim reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism in the region. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of civilians and tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.