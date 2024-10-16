Omar Abdullah takes oath as J-K CM: Javid Ahmed Dar to Satish Sharma, list of new Cabinet ministers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with his ministers

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the NC-Congress alliance won the maiden assembly elections held after the abrogation of Article 370. Before taking oath as Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Omar Abdullah paid obeisance at the Hazratbal shrine, and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the union territory. INDIA bloc leaders attended the event in full strength. Among those who had gathered at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) were Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Left leaders Prakash Karat and D Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi and NCP's Supriya Sule. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also attended the event.

The list of ministers who took oath included Javed Ahmed Rana, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Sakeena Masood, Satish Sharma and Javed Ahmed Dar. While Itoo and Dar are from the Kashmir valley, Rana, Choudhary and Sharma are from the Jammu region.