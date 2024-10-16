Omar Abdullah: From Union Minister in Vajpayee govt to two-time J-K CM, NC leader's political journey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the victory of his National Conference in the maiden assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370. The chief minister and his ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Wednesday amid tight security. Abdullah was unanimously elected the leader of the NC Legislature Party on Thursday, setting the stage for his second term as chief minister.

Omar first time became CM in 2009

Omar first time became Jammu and Kashmir chief minister in 2009 under an NC-Congress coalition government in erstwhile full-fledged state.

Union Minister in Vajpayee government

Bharatiya Janata Party-led Nationa Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed a government at the Centre with the support of dozens of parties, including NC. Then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inducted young Omar into his cabinet and entrusted him key portfolio - External Affairs (MoS) in 1999.

Here's a highlights of his political career

1998: Represents Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

2015: Leader of the Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

2014: MLA from Beerwah seat

2008: MLA from Ganderbal

2009: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister

2009: Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference

1999: Union Minister in the Vajpayee government

Biggest low in Omar's political career

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a jailed Independent candidate - Abdul Rashid Sheikh - defeated Omar Abdullah by over 200,000 votes in the Baramulla constituency, giving a rude shock to the Abdullah family-led National Conference.

Also read: Omar Abdullah takes oath as J-K CM: Javid Ahmed Dar to Satish Sharma, list of new Cabinet ministers