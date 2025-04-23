Omar Abdullah calls tourist exodus 'heartbreaking' as govt boosts flights, opens highway after Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the tourist exodus from the Valley “heartbreaking” following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. He said traffic was being carefully allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, and authorities were working to clear stranded vehicles.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the mass departure of tourists from the Valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, calling the exodus “heartbreaking” but understandable. His remarks came as authorities scrambled to facilitate the safe return of visitors through additional flights and controlled road movement.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the Valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave,” Abdullah wrote on X. He said the administration had reopened NH-44, the key highway between Srinagar and Jammu, for one-way traffic and was working to clear stranded vehicles, though completely free movement was not yet possible due to unstable road conditions.

As fear gripped Kashmir’s tourism hubs following Tuesday’s attack that left 26 dead — mostly tourists, including two foreigners — the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory asking airlines to ramp up operations from Srinagar. Airlines were also requested to waive cancellation and rescheduling fees to support stranded travellers.

The aviation watchdog directed carriers to increase the number of flights and ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to cities across India. Air India and IndiGo have begun operating additional services, even as the civil aviation ministry urged all airlines to avoid any surge in fares. “Airlines are advised to take swift action... and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected challenges during this difficult time,” the DGCA said in its statement.

Omar Abdullah announces ex gratia for victims' kin

The J-K CM also announced ex gratia compensation for victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. In a post on X, his office said the government would provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh to those with minor injuries. "Deeply shocked and anguished by the despicable terrorist attack in Pahalgam yesterday. This barbaric and senseless act of brutality against innocent civilians has no place in our society. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms," it said.

It also said that arrangements had been made for the dignified transport of bodies and that the injured were receiving the best possible medical care.

Meanwhile, security remains tight across Jammu and Kashmir as authorities continue to assess the threat situation and manage the fallout of the worst terror attack in the region since Pulwama in 2019.