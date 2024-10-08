Nowshera Assembly Election LIVE: JKPDP vs BJP vs JKNC, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nowshera Assembly Election

Nowshera Assembly Election 2024: The Nowshera Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 84 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is also one of the Assembly seats comprising the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency. The BJP's Ravinder Raina won the Nowshera constituency in 2014. In 2008, the JKNC candidate Radhay Sham Sharma won the seat. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Congress candidate Romesh Chander Sharma defeated the JKNC's Radhay Sham Sharma and Independent candidate Vishwinder Dev. In 1996 and 1987, Congress candidates Radhay Sham Sharma and Beli Ram won the constituency, respectively.

Nowshera Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 94,729 voters in the Nowshera constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Of these, 50,684 voters were male, and 44,045 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 676 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nowshera in 2014 was 2,010 (1,896 were men and 114 were women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Nowshera constituency was 85,347. Of this, 43,972 voters were male, and 41,375 were female. There were 302 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nowshera in 2008 was 1,176 (1,101 were men and 75 were women).

Nowshera Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll date

The Nowshera constituency in Jammu and Kashmir went to the polls in the second phase on September 25, along with the other 25 constituencies of the UT, including Reasi and Rajouri.

Nowshera Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result date

The result for Nowshera will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nowshera Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Haq Nawaz and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and state chief Ravinder Raina are the main candidates in the Nowshera seat. The Congress is in an alliance with the JKNC.

Nowshera Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ravinder Raina won the seat with a margin of 9,503 votes. He was polled 37,374 votes, with 49.51%. He defeated then JKPDP candidate Surinder Choudhary, who got 27,871 votes, with 36.92%. Congress candidate Ravinder Kumar Sharma stood third with 5,342 votes (7.08%), and independent candidate Rajinder Kumar was in the fourth position with just 1,208 votes (1.60%). The total number of votes polled was 75,512 (79.71%).

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, JKNC candidate Radhay Sham Sharma won the seat. He polled 16,511 votes, with a vote share of 26.47%. Congress candidate Romesh Chander Sharma got 12,691 votes (20.35%) and was the runner-up. The total number of votes polled in this constituency was 62,388 (73.10%). Then Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Surinder Choudhary came in third with 12,186 votes (19.54%), and BJP candidate Vishwinder Dev was in the fourth position with 11,667 votes (18.76%).

Nowshera Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1977: Beli Ram (Congress)

1983: Beli Ram (Congress)

1987: Beli Ram (Congress)

1996: Radhay Sham Sharma (Congress)

2002: Romesh Chander Sharma (Congress)

2008: Radhay Sham Sharma (JKNC)

2014: Ravinder Raina (BJP)

Nowshera Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 75,512 or 79.71% in the Nowshera Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of votes polled in this Assembly seat was 62,388, or 73.10%.

