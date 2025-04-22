Newlywed's honeymoon turns into nightmare as terrorists kill husband in front of wife in Pahalgam A honeymoon turned tragic as terrorists killed a newlywed husband in front of his wife during the Pahalgam attack, leaving 26 dead and the nation in shock.

New Delhi:

What was supposed to be a joyous celebration of love turned into a tragic nightmare when newlyweds, along with other tourists, became victims of a brutal terror attack in the serene Baisaran Valley, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which left 26 tourists dead and several others injured, has sent shockwaves across the nation.

Among the victims was a woman who had married her husband just 18 days earlier on April 4, and the two had travelled to the picturesque valley to celebrate their honeymoon. The newlywed couple's dream trip ended in horror when terrorists, opened fire on them after asking her husband for his name and religion. The young husband was shot in cold blood, and his wife, left traumatised, recalled the harrowing experience in tears.

"They asked him his name, then his religion, and before he could respond, they shot him in the head," she said, her voice trembling with grief.

The attack took place in Baisaran Valley, one of the most beloved tourist spots in the region, known as the "Mini Switzerland of India" for its breathtaking meadows, snow-capped mountains, and tranquil landscapes. The valley attracts thousands of visitors each year who come to experience its natural beauty and partake in activities like horse riding, ziplining, and zorbing. But on this fateful day, the valley turned from a symbol of peace to a bloodied site of terror.

The terrorists, opened fire on unsuspecting tourists, targeting them from close range. Eyewitnesses describe a scene of panic as gunshots rang out, leaving several tourists wounded. Early reports suggest the assailants singled out the victims based on their religion, adding a chilling layer to the already horrifying attack.

In the wake of the attack, security forces swiftly moved in, sealing off the area and launching an extensive manhunt to capture the perpetrators. Aerial surveillance from helicopters is ongoing, with authorities vowing to bring those responsible to justice.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday evening to assess the situation, confirmed that a massive anti-terror operation had been launched. “We will not spare the perpetrators of this heinous attack,” Shah said, emphasising that the government would take stringent measures to combat terrorism in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack, expressing his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and promising that the terrorists would be brought to justice. "The perpetrators of this barbaric act will not go unpunished. We will stand united in the fight against terror," he said in a statement, adding that the government was fully committed to ensuring the safety of tourists and civilians in the region.

As the government vows to take swift action, the emotional toll of the attack on the survivors and families of the deceased is undeniable. The woman who lost her newlywed husband is still in shock, grappling with the enormity of the tragedy. What was meant to be the happiest chapter of her life has now turned into a lifetime of grief.

Baisaran Valley, once a tranquil retreat, has now been marred by terror. The valley, which has long been a popular destination for its natural beauty, is now a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict in Kashmir. The attack not only claimed innocent lives but also struck at the heart of a region that relies heavily on tourism for its economy.

As authorities work tirelessly to capture those responsible, the attack has sparked renewed concerns about the safety of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. With the summer tourist season in full swing, the tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the volatile situation in the region and the ever-present threat of terrorism.

The pain and trauma of those who survived, especially the newlywed bride who lost her husband in an instant, will undoubtedly linger long after the headlines fade. What should have been a celebration of love and a lifetime of memories has now become an indelible mark of sorrow.