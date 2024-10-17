Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
Nasir Aslam Wani appointed advisor to Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Nasir Aslam Wani was appointed as an advisor to J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after he took oath as Chief Minister of the Union Territory. Abdullah formed the government after a landslide victory in the recent Assembly elections backed by the NC-Congress alliance and the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Srinagar Updated on: October 17, 2024 7:36 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Senior leader of the National Conference, Nasir Aslam Wani, interacts with media.

Senior National Assembly leader Nasir Aslam Wani was appointed an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday. The appointment was formalised by an order issued by the J&K General Administration Department, the conditions of which were to be announced separately.

"Nasir Aslam Wani is hereby appointed as Advisor to the Chief Minister, J&K. The terms and conditions of the appointment shall be notified separately," an order issued by J-K government's General Administration Department mentioned.

Omar Abdullah sworn in as J&K Chief Minister

On Wednesday, Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first chief minister of the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Governor General Manoj Saxena administered the oath of office at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) in Srinagar. Several prominent leaders of the I.N.D.I.A alliance like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav were present at the event.

NC-Congress alliance secures majority in assembly polls

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Congress alliance won the Assembly elections, with Omar Abdullah leading the government. The JKNC won 42 seats, while Congress won six seats and secured a majority with the help of four independents from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. Omar Abdullah was previously the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 to 2015.

Also read | 'I'm back', says Omar Abdullah as he resumes office as Jammu and Kashmir CM

