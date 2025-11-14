Nagrota Bypoll results: Devyani Rana wins with over 24,000 vote margin, BJP retains seat in Jammu Nagrota Bypoll results: Devyani Rana’s candidature held both emotional and political weight, as she is the daughter of late MLA Devender Singh Rana, whose passing led to the by-election. Her campaign drew significant public attention, with voters viewing her victory as a tribute to her father.

Srinagar:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devyani Rana has won the Nagrota Assembly constituency by-election, securing around 42,350 votes and defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) president Harsh Dev Singh by a margin of 24,647 votes. The result marks a decisive victory for the BJP, allowing it to retain this crucial seat in the Jammu district. Counting concluded after 11 rounds, confirming Devyani Rana’s consistent lead throughout the process.

BJP contests elections to win: Devyani Rana

Newly-elected BJP MLA from Nagrota, Devyani Rana said, "I am fortunate that the manner in which Nagrota blessed Rana sahib (her father, late MLA Devender Singh Rana), they did their duty of being a family today too and blessed me. I will be thankful to them...When BJP contests elections, it does so to win. You can see the results here in Nagrota as well as in Bihar...".

Daughter of former MLA carries forward family legacy

Devyani Rana’s candidacy carried strong emotional and political significance, as she is the daughter of former MLA Devender Singh Rana. His passing had necessitated the by-election. Her contest drew widespread attention, with many viewing her victory as both a continuation of her father’s political legacy and a reinforcement of the BJP’s grassroots presence in the region.

Other candidates and poll scenario

Devyani Rana faced a multi-cornered contest against JKNPP leader Harsh Dev Singh and National Conference (NC) candidate Shamim Begum. Despite competitive campaigning, the BJP maintained a steady lead from the beginning of the counting process, widening the margin in each subsequent round.

Impressive voter turnout

The Nagrota constituency recorded a robust voter turnout exceeding 75 percent during polling held on November 11. The high participation indicated strong public engagement in what was seen as a test of party strength in the Jammu region ahead of future state-level elections.

BJP strengthens its foothold in Jammu

With this victory, the BJP solidifies its dominance in Jammu, an area that has historically leaned toward the party. Devyani Rana’s triumph is expected to further consolidate the BJP’s influence as it continues to expand its political base in Jammu and Kashmir’s post-reorganisation political landscape.

