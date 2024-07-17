Muharram procession: J-K Police files case against unidentified individuals for raising pro-Palestine slogans

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only

The Jammu and Kashmir police have lodged a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against unidentified individuals. This action was taken following allegations that pro-Palestine and anti-Israel chants were raised during the Muharram procession in Srinagar. The authorities are investigating the incident, which has sparked significant attention due to the sensitive nature of the slogans and the application of the UAPA, a law designed to combat unlawful activities and terrorism.

According to information, the police are working to identify those involved in the chanting, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order during religious events. Notably, Srinagar observed the day for a second consecutive year. The Muharram procession was banned after the eruption of militancy in Kashmir under the apprehension that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives. Earlier on Monday (July 15), the procession began from Guru Bazar locality and passed through the designated route via Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road before culminating at Dalgate.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation made arrangements for cleaning the roads and volunteers were seen offering water to the people taking part in the procession. This is the second consecutive year that the authorities here have allowed the Muharram procession to be taken out on the traditional route. The procession was banned after militancy erupted in Kashmir as authorities were apprehensive that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives.

Know about Muharram

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a significant period for Muslims worldwide. It marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and holds great religious importance. Muslims worldwide observe this day as sacred month with reverence, reflection, and a renewed commitment to their faith. Whether through fasting, mourning, or charitable acts, the significance of Muharram continues to resonate deeply within the Islamic community.

Date of Ashura in 2024

Muslims in India marked the start of the Islamic New Year 1446 AH on Monday, July 8, 2024, and Youm-e-Ashura on August 18, 2024. Hence, Ashura in the United Kingdom, Canada, USA, and those in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, and other Arab states is observed on July 07, 2024.

