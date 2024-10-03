Devotees throng Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra

Day 1 Navaratri: On day 1 of Navaratri devotees throng Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra for puja of Maa Sharadiya.

Who is Maa Shailputri?

Shardiya Navratri begins from today and on this auspicious occasion, Maa Shailputri, the first form of Maa Durga, will be worshiped. On the first day of Navratri, after the Ghat establishment, the worship of Maa Shailputri has special significance. Shail means Himalaya and being the daughter of Parvataraja Himalaya, Mother Parvati is called Shailputri. Mother Parvati is the wife of Lord Shankar and her vehicle is Vrishabha i.e. bull, hence she is also called Vrishbharudha. It is believed that whoever worships Maa Shailputri with devotion and rituals, all his wishes are fulfilled and he gets relief from all kinds of suffering. Here's all you need to know about Navratri 2024 Day 1 and Maa Shailputri.

Direct train to katra

Expecting an increase in footfall to the revered shrine, the North Central Railway started a direct train service from Subedarganj station in Prayagraj to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, in line with a long-standing demand of devotees. The Katra Jammu Mail will depart from Subedarganj station at 10:35 am daily and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 9:15 am the following day. The train will pass Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Tundla, Aligarh, Chipiyana Buzurg, Delhi, Sabzi Mandi, Narela, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt.