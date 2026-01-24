Massive fire breaks out at guesthouse in Srinagar's Dalgate, firefighting operations underway: Video The fire broke out at a guesthouse in Dalgate in Srinagar as fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at a guesthouse in Dalgate in Srinagar on Saturday. Firefighting operations began to douse the fire.

The fire caused panic as a water ambulance rushed to the spot. The fire tenders also reached the guest house to carry out a firefighting operation, sources said.

As per the update, a fire broke out at a guest house located near Dal Lake, opposite Ghat No. 1, this morning. The incident left one injured, while the guest house suffered severe damage. No loss of life has been reported.

According to officials, a fire call was received at the State Fire Control Room, Batamaloo, at 08:41 AM. Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Fire Station Nehru Park immediately rushed to the spot. Due to the highly congested location, additional reinforcement was dispatched from F&ES Headquarters, Fire Station Bab demb, and Fire Station Rainawari. Upon initial assessment, it was found that a three-storeyed guest house namely “Dal Fog”, was involved in the fire and suffered extensive damage. Firefighting operations were promptly initiated on arrival, and the fire was brought under control within a short period, preventing its spread to adjacent structures.

