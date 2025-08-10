Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, two terrorists trapped As per the initial reports, two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. The anti-terror operation is currently underway.

Kishtwar:

An encounter broke out early on Sunday morning between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Dul in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per initial reports, security forces have successfully trapped two terrorists in the area.

The security forces launched the joint operation in Dul area of the hilly district following specific information about the presence of terrorists. On noticing the security search parties, the hiding terrorists, believed to be two in number, opened fire, leading to a gunfight.

In an X post, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said, "Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence-based operation have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Dul in Kishtwar in the early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress."

More details are awaited as the operation is in progress.