Kishtwar cloudburst: A massive cloudburst hit the Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, with authorities fearing casualties. The incident took place in the Chositi area of the district.

Kishtwar:

A massive cloudburst hit Chositi village en route to the Machail Mata yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (August 14), following which search and rescue operations have been launched. The cloudburst hit Chositi village of Paddar sub-division, the last motorable village en route to the shrine. As per the officials, at least 15 bodies have been recovered from the cloudburst-hit village, and several people are still missing in the area. The annual yatra to the shrine has been suspended following the incident as authorities mobilised all resources and are heading to the scene to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation, the officials said.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates here.

 

Live updates :Kishtwar cloudburst

  • 3:37 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Amit Shah speaks with LG, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on cloudburst in Kishtwar district

  • 3:33 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kishtwar cloudburst: Administration sets up control room, help desk

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration on August 14 set up a control room-cum-help desk to assist people and pilgrims following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a village in Kishtwar. At least 12 people have been killed and the toll could go higher, officials said. The control room has been set up in Paddar, about 15 km from Chositi village where the disaster struck. Five officials have been put on duty for the control room. The numbers provided are: 9858223125, 6006701934, 9797504078, 8492886895, 8493801381, and 7006463710.

  • 3:13 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Around 60 people are missing after cloudburst

    Around 60 people are reported missing after the cloudburst in Chishoti village along the Machail Mata Yatra route, with rescue operations continuing to locate them.

  • 3:06 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Visuals from the Chositi cloudburst

  • 3:01 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    12 bodies recovered from cloudburst-hit village in J-K's Kishtwar area

    At least 12 bodies have been recovered from the cloudburst-hit village in J-K's Kishtwar area, the toll could go up, says officials.

  • 2:54 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDRF teams rushed to Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

    Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district after a massive cloudburst struck in the region.

  • 2:44 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Cloudburst is of a massive scale: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

    On flash flood Chashoti area in Kishtwar, Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh says, "I got a call from J&K LoP and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma about a massive cloudburst in the area which he represents. It also happens to be the route of the popular Machail Mata Yatra which takes place there. The cloudburst is of a massive scale, which could possibly lead to substantial casualties. We immediately got in touch with the District authorities, who were also at a loss, as it had taken everyone by surprise. They have already started moving towards the site of the incident. Very soon we will know more details. Every possible assistance will be provided. The administration will also make arrangements for heli-rescue for medical treatment."

  • 2:37 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Medical facilities available at along yatra route

    Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, confirmed the severity of the situation, stating, "A flash flood has occurred at Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue operations have been initiated immediately, with teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and local police deployed to the site. We are working tirelessly to assess the damage and ensure the safety of residents and pilgrims." The district administration has also ensured that medical facilities, including adequate medicines and doctors, are available at designated medical booths along the yatra route.

  • 2:35 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma closely monitoring situation

    Leader of Opposition and MLA Padder-Nagseni, Sunil Kumar Sharma, who has been closely monitoring the situation, expressed his concern and commitment to supporting the affected area. Sharma, who recently reviewed arrangements for the Machail Mata Yatra 2025, emphasized the need for immediate action. "The flash flood at Chashoti, a critical starting point for the Machail Mata Yatra, is a tragic event. I have coordinated with the district administration to ensure rescue operations are prioritized and that pilgrims and residents receive all necessary support," Sharma said.He also urged for enhanced safety measures along the yatra route, particularly in landslide-prone areas like Pathernaki, to prevent future incidents.

  • 2:32 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Cloudburst causes flash flood in Chositi area

    Flash floods have occurred in the Chositi area of Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue operations have been launched. The incident has raised concerns about potential casualties and damage, prompting swift action from the district administration, with oversight from Union Minister and local MP Dr. Jitendra Singh, Leader of Opposition and local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma, and local authorities.

  • 2:31 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh speak to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner

    Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma on the matter. "A massive Cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site", he said on X.

  • 2:30 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    J-K LG Manoj Sinha condoles loss of lives

    Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the loss of lives in the incident. "Anguished by a cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," he said on X.

  • 2:29 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Massive rescue and relief operation underway

    Authorities have mobilised all resources and are heading to the scene to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation, the officials said. The district administration has also ensured that medical facilities, including adequate medicines and doctors, are available at designated medical booths along the yatra route. Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Pankaj Kumar Sharma along with Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh are also on way to the cloudburst-hit area to supervise the rescue operation, the officials said. They said a team of officials led by Sub-divisional magistrate, Padder have reached the scene.

  • 2:25 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Machail Mata yatra suspended

    The annual yatra to the shrine has been suspended following the incident as authorities mobilised all resources and are heading to the scene to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation, the officials said. The Shree Machail Mata Yatra, which commenced on July 25 and will continue until September 5, is a significant pilgrimage drawing thousands of devotees to the Chandi Mata Mandir in Machail, Paddar Valley. The cloudburst has disrupted the pilgrimage route, particularly affecting the motorable road from Padder to Chashoti and the subsequent 8.5 km foot trek to Machail. The district administration, under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and supported by the Machail Mata Yatra Cell, had put in place comprehensive arrangements, including sanitation, security and medical facilities, to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience.

    (Input: Rahi Kapoor)

  • 2:25 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    12 to 15 feared dead on Machail Mata Yatra route in J-K's Chositi cloudburst

    At least 12-15 people are feared dead in a massive cloudburst that struck a remote village en route the Machail Mata yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

  • 2:23 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Many houses washed away in cloudburst

    The incident took place in the Paddar area in the district along the route of the historic Machail Mata Yatra. According to sources, a large langar set up for pilgrims at the site was completely washed away. Many houses have reportedly been washed away in the cloudburst, causing extensive damage. Several people are feared dead and many others injured, though official figures are yet to be confirmed.

    (Input: Rahi Kapoor)

  • 2:21 PM (IST)Aug 14, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Massive cloudburst in Chositi in J-K's Kishtwar district

    A massive cloudburst struck Chositi village in the Padder sub division of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, along the route to the Machail Matta Yatra. Casualties are feared, though further details and official confirmation are awaited.

