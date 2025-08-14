Live Kishtwar cloudburst: 15 dead, several missing on Machail Mata Yatra route in J-K's Chositi Kishtwar cloudburst: A massive cloudburst hit the Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, with authorities fearing casualties. The incident took place in the Chositi area of the district.

Kishtwar:

A massive cloudburst hit Chositi village en route to the Machail Mata yatra in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (August 14), following which search and rescue operations have been launched. The cloudburst hit Chositi village of Paddar sub-division, the last motorable village en route to the shrine. As per the officials, at least 15 bodies have been recovered from the cloudburst-hit village, and several people are still missing in the area. The annual yatra to the shrine has been suspended following the incident as authorities mobilised all resources and are heading to the scene to conduct a massive rescue and relief operation, the officials said.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates here.