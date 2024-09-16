Kishtwar Assembly Election 2024: BJP fields terror victim in triangular fight with NC, PDP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kishtwar Assembly Elections 2024

Kishtwar Assembly Elections 2024: Kishtwar Assembly constituency is one of the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir and will go to polls in the first phase of three-phased elections on September 18. Since its formation, the seat was held either by the National Conference or Congress before BJP's Sunil Sharma won the seat in 2014 and defeated a two-time NC MLA Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo.

Prominent candidates in Kishtwar

There are a total of 7 candidates in the fray but the assembly elections in Kishtwar will witness a triangular contest between the candidates of the BJP, NC and PDP. BJP has given a ticket to Shagun Parihar against NC’s Sajjad Kichloo and PDP’s Firdoos Ahmad Tak. While Sajjad has been a two-time MLA from the seat, BJP’s Parihar is a terror victim, whose father Ajit Parihar and uncle Anil Parihar were killed by the terrorists of Hizbul Mujahidin terrorists in November 2018. By making terror victim Parihar a candidate, BJP has reinforced its commitment to terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

Kishtwar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases. Kishtwar assembly seat will go to polls in the first phase which will take place on September 18.

Kishtwar Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Results

The result for Kishtwar will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kishtwar Legislative Assembly Constituency: Past winners

2014:Sunil Kumar Sharma

2008: Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo

2002: Sajjad Hussain

1996: Bashir Ahmed Kichloo

1987: Bashir Ahmed Kichloo

1977: Bashir Ahmed Kichloo

1972: Pir Nizam Ud Din

Kishtwar Legislative Assembly Constituency demographic profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 79,174 electors in the Kishtwar constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 40,887 voters were male and 38,287 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 946 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kishtwar in 2014 was 212 (146 men and 66 women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Kishtwar constituency was 78,974. Out of this, 35,627 voters were male and 33,347 were female. There were a total of 250 valid postal votes cast in the constituency.