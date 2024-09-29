Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in Kathua encounter, search for others underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In a major success in the ongoing cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, a terrorist was killed by the security forces on Sunday. The officials said that the body of the terrorist was recovered from the scene of the encounter at Kog-Mandli in Billawar tehsil on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the search for other terrorists continues in Kog-Mandli. The search operation entered its second day today after forces engaged with terrorists following a tip-off on Saturday. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain said the search operation was launched in the village on Saturday following information about the presence of three to four foreign terrorists.

On Saturday, a J-K Police Head Constable was killed while two officers were injured when terrorists opened fire on a joint security search party in the village. Talking to the media near the encounter site, Jain said information was received about the presence of terrorists in the area and subsequently an operation was launched, leading to an exchange of fire.

Head Constable killed

During the exchange of fire, Head constable Bashir Ahmad laid down his life and two officers -- a DSP and an Assistant Sub-Inspector -- were injured in the encounter, Jain said, adding both the officers are stable.

He further added that the whole area is under a tight security cordon and an operation is underway to neutralise the three to four foreign terrorists hiding in the area. The presence of terrorists was reported in a house.

J-K assembly elections

When asked about the interception of the terrorist group ahead of the third phase of polls on October 1, the police officer said the operations against terrorists are going on and will continue. “We are getting continuous information about terrorists and subsequently conducting operations with an endeavour to neutralise them as soon as possible,” he said.

He said adequate security arrangements have been put in place in all poll-bound areas to ensure that there is no terror-related incidents and a violence-free third phase.

