Kathua Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Kathua Assembly Election 2024: The Kathua Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Kathua is a city and municipal council of the Jammu division which is divided into 27 wards and it constitute the Kathua Municipal Council. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BSP and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. The BJP's Rajiv Jasrotia won the Kathua constituency in 2014. In 2008, the Congress candidate Charanjit Singh registered a win. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Jatinder Singh registered the victory. In 1996 and 1987, the BSP's Sagar Chand and Om Parkash from the Congress party won the constituency, respectively.

Kathua Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 91,207 voters in the Kathua constituency during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. Out of this, 46,751 voters were male and 43,837 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 619 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kathua in 2014 was 992 (800 were men and 192 were women).

In 2008, the total number of voters in the Kathua constituency was 74,104. Out of this, 38,168 voters were male and 35,364 were female. There were 572 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kathua in 2008 was 1,004 (785 were men and 219 were women).

Kathua Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Kathua constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in the last and final phase on October 1 (Tuesday) along with the other constituencies. Overall, voters in other constituencies across the union territory will use their franchise in a total of three phases.

Kathua Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Kathua will be declared on October 4 (Friday), along with 89 constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kathua Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Rajiv Jasrotia's name was announced in the third list of candidates on August 27 (Tuesday) released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Other political parties are yet to announce their candidates in the Kathua Legislative Assembly constituency of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kathua Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Rajiv Jasrotia won the Kathua seat with a margin of 6,806 votes. He was polled 35,670 votes with a vote share of 39.11 per cent. He defeated BSP candidate Som Raj Jasotra, who got 28,864 (31.65 per cent) votes. Independent candidate Charanjit Singh stood third with 13,242 (14.52 per cent), and Congress candidate Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh was in the fourth position with 7,195 (7.89 per cent) votes. The total number of valid votes polled was 90,933.

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Charanjit Singh won the Kathua seat. He was polled 19,123 with a vote share of 25.82 per cent. BSP candidate Som Raj Jasotra got 16,761 votes (22.63 per cent) and was the runner-up. Charanjit defeated Jasotra by a margin of 2,362 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 74,070. Independent candidate Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh came in third with 10,887 votes (14.70 per cent), and BJP candidate Sain Dass was in the fourth position with 7,913 votes (10.68 per cent).

Kathua Assembly Constituency Past Winners List

2014-Rajiv Jasrotia (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2008-Charanjit Singh (Congress)

2002-Jatinder Singh (Democratic Movement)

1996-Sagar Chand (Bahujan Samaj Party)

1987-Om Parkash (Congress)

1983-Sanji Ram (Congress)

1977-Dhain Chand (Janata Party)

1972-Panjaboo Ram Alias Singh (Congress)

Kathua Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections was 90,933 or 80.66% in the Kathua Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2008, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 74,070 or 73.01%.