Terrorists open fire on army vehicle in J&K's Akhnoor, search operation underway

Speaking of the incident, army officials informed that no injury or causality has been reported and presently search operation has been launched.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Jammu Updated on: October 28, 2024 12:02 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant development, terrorists opened fire on an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor on Monday (October 28). According to the information released, the incident occurred around 7 am today in Batal, near Shiv Mandir at Akhnoor of Jammu & Kashmir, and the vehicle that supposedly came under attack was the army's ambulance van. 


Search operation underway, one terrorist neutralized

Of the total of three terrorists supposedly behind today's attack, sources mentioned that one has been neutralized by the security forces. Further, a search operation is underway. 

Moreover, the incident came mere days after two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Baramulla. According to the information released, a massive search operation has been launched then against the terrorist responsible for the attack. Additional reinforcements have also been sent to the area,” an army official had earlier mentioned.

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

WATCH | 



(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

