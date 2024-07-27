Mehbooba Mufti requests Amit Shah to constitute panel of Kashmiri representatives from both sides of LoC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to form a panel of representatives of Kashmir from both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the regional issues.

PDP chief requested Amit Shah to form a panel of 20 members from each side of LoC while speaking at the 25th foundation day function of the PDP. She said that the home minister says he will bring Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back to India, but till that time he should form a committee of members of both sides.

She said, "Amit Shah says he will bring back that Kashmir (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) even as you tell us Muslims to go to Pakistan". "But I have a request for you. Till the time you bring that part back, form a committee of the representatives of this Kashmir and that Kashmir, and bring us together. We will sit together twice a year and discuss the issues we face," the PDP chief added.

Mehbooba invokes Vajpayee's idea

She also asked the home minister to put aside his ego for the sake of the nation and facilitate a meeting of representatives of the people from both sides of the LoC like former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee did during his tenure. Mehbooba added, "Do you have courage Amit Shah sahib? You keep on saying you will bring back that Kashmir. That Kashmir is far, bring 20 of their representatives and 20 representatives from our side and let us sit together".

"Can you do that? Do you have the courage to do that? Do you have such patriotism in you like Vajpayee that you sacrifice your ego for Jammu and Kashmir?" she asked. Meanwhile, she also called for the release of Kashmiri youngsters lodged in prisons around the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Doda Police releases sketches of 3 terrorists, person with information to get Rs 5 Lakh