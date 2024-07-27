Jammu and Kashmir: Doda Police releases sketches of 3 terrorists, person with information to get Rs 5 Lakh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sketches of alleged terrorists

Upping the ante against terrorism in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of three terrorists who are said to be moving into upper reaches of Doda and Dessa area and involved in a recent terror incident at the Urar Bagi area of Dessa. The police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 Lakh for providing information for each of these terrorists.

J&K Police (District Doda) has appealed to the general public to provide information about the presence or movement of these terrorists on the following contact numbers. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.

SSP DODA - 9541904201

SP HQRS DODA - 9797649362, 9541904202

SP OPS DODA - 9541904203

DYSP DAR DODA -9541904205

DY. SP HQRS DODA- 9541904207

SHO PS DODA -9419163516, 9541904211

SHO PS DESSA - 8082383906

IC PP BAGLA BHARAT - 7051484314, 9541904249

PCR DODA – 01996233530, 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361

On Saturday an Army personnel was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources said.

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added. The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists. Two intruders managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours, the sources said.

They said the group of three intruders hurled a grenade and opened fire on a forward post near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district.