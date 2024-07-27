Saturday, July 27, 2024
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Doda Police releases sketches of 3 terrorists, person with information to get Rs 5 Lakh

Doda in Jammu region has been rocked by several terror incidents since June, which is being seen by security agencies as an attempt by Pakistan-based terror handlers to revive terrorism in the hilly district.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Srinagar
Updated on: July 27, 2024 14:32 IST
Sketches of alleged terrorists
Image Source : INDIA TV Sketches of alleged terrorists

Upping the ante against terrorism in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of three terrorists who are said to be moving into upper reaches of Doda and Dessa area and involved in a recent terror incident at the Urar Bagi area of Dessa. The police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 Lakh for providing information for each of these terrorists. 

J&K Police (District Doda) has appealed to the general public to provide information about the presence or movement of these terrorists on the following contact numbers. The identity of the informer will be kept secret. 

  • SSP DODA - 9541904201
  • SP HQRS DODA - 9797649362,  9541904202 
  • SP OPS DODA - 9541904203
  • DYSP DAR DODA -9541904205
  • DY. SP HQRS DODA- 9541904207 
  • SHO PS DODA -9419163516, 9541904211
  • SHO PS DESSA - 8082383906
  • IC PP BAGLA BHARAT  - 7051484314, 9541904249
  • PCR DODA – 01996233530, 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361

On Saturday an Army personnel was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources said.

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added. The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists. Two intruders managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours, the sources said.

They said the group of three intruders hurled a grenade and opened fire on a forward post near the Kumkadi post in Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district.

