J-K Assembly Elections 2024: BJP will have no pre-poll alliance, says Ravinder Raina

Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina on Sunday said his party would not form any pre-poll alliance in the UT. His comments come two days after the Election Commission announced the assembly election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections. The polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 and the results will be announced on October 4.

However, the BJP leader said discussions are ongoing with 8 to 10 independents in the Kashmir valley for contesting the elections together.

BJP is fully geared up for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and will announce the first list of candidates soon, he added.

"The BJP will have no pre-poll alliance with any political party in Jammu and Kashmir," Raina told reporters in Jammu.

"We are in talks with 8 to 10 independent candidates in the Kashmir Valley. If these discussions materialise, we will formulate a strategy to contest the elections jointly," he said.

BJP to field candidates in the Kashmir valley

The BJP will field its candidates in the Kashmir valley and win the elections with a majority, he said.

"We will contest majority of seats in Jammu and Kashmir. However, we are working on a strategy for joint contest with some independent candidates in Kashmir (Valley)," he said.

"The BJP will have a big victory in J&K and will form its government in the union territory," Raina asserted.

Choudhary Zulfikar Ali joins the BJP

Speaking on former minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali's joining the BJP, Raina said he is a prominent leader with a strong support base in the Rajouri-Poonch belt. "The BJP will receive a significant boost from his inclusion," he added.

Responding to former chief minister Omar Abdullah's statement on Article 370, Raina said Abdullah's party is losing ground in Jammu and Kashmir, which is why he is issuing such remarks.

Abdullah stated on Saturday in that as its first action after the Assembly polls in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir House would pass a resolution against the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370.

(With PTI Inputs)

