Former J-K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joins BJP ahead of polls, says happy with party’s progress

Image Source : PTI Former J-K Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joins BJP.

Former Jammu and Kashmir cabinet minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joined BJP at the party office in Jammu on Sunday, just a few days ahead of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir starting from September 18. On why he joined the saffron party, he said that the policies and schemes of the BJP have reached even the last person in the queue. He further added that peace has been restored in J&K, stone pelting has ended, the common man feels more secure, and the tourism industry has grown in the valley state.

Chaudhary Zulfikar Ali says, "The policies and schemes of the BJP have reached even the last person in the queue. These things compelled me to join the BJP. Every person received the 'sehat card' which the people of my area refer to as the 'Modi card'... Peace has been restored in J&K, stone pelting has ended, the common man feels more secure, and the tourism industry has grown... We will form our government... What has he (Omar Abdullah) done for J&K? They have been giving only slogans after ruling for 70 years..."

Earlier on Saturday, Ali had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. “Today I met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding several issues in our area. We had a detailed discussion over the elections (upcoming Assembly elections in J&K) also. About joining BJP, I will speak tomorrow by holding a press conference at 10:30 am,” he said.

After meeting Amit Shah, he said that as Jammu and Kashmir is a Union Territory, every party has to work with the Central Government.

"Whether it was PDP or National Conference, they remained part of the BJP. At present, there is a government at the Centre with whom we have to work with as JK is a union territory," he added.



In a massive blow to Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of the assembly polls, former Jammu and Kashmir minister, Taj Mohiuddin has announced his resignation from the party.

