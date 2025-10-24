Omar Abdullah hits out at 'cross-voting' after NC wins three seats, BJP one in J&K Rajya Sabha polls Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Election results: Omar Abdullah raised doubts over how the BJP managed to gain four extra votes beyond its official strength, accusing some MLAs of breaking their promises to the NC.

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) secured a significant victory in the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday (October 24), winning three of the four Upper House seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to claim one. The elections, held for the first time since the region’s statehood was revoked in 2019, saw a high voter turnout among MLAs and intense competition between the NC-led alliance and the BJP.

According to results announced Friday evening, senior NC leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan won by a margin of 58 votes, while Sajjad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi (GS Oberoi) also emerged victorious. The BJP’s Sat Paul Sharma, however, managed to secure one seat with 32 votes, defeating NC’s Imran Nissar, who polled 22.

This outcome restores Jammu and Kashmir’s representation in the Rajya Sabha after a four-year gap, following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nazir Ahmed Laway, Shamsher Singh, and Mir Mohammad Fayaz in 2021.

Omar Abdullah questions BJP's vote surge

In the wake of the results, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raised sharp questions about the legitimacy of the BJP’s victory, suggesting possible cross-voting or deliberate invalidation of ballots. In a strongly worded post on X, Abdullah said all JKNC votes remained “intact across the four elections,” verified by the party’s election agent who monitored every polling slip.

He questioned how the BJP secured four additional votes beyond its known strength and accused certain MLAs of betraying pre-poll assurances. “Who were the MLAs who deliberately invalidated their votes by marking a wrong preference number?” he asked. “Do they have the guts to put their hands up and own up to helping the BJP after promising us their votes? What pressure or inducement helped them make this choice?” Abdullah remarked, alluding to alleged behind-the-scenes political manoeuvring.

Political reactions and next steps

Abdullah thanked Congress, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami, and several Independents for their support, asserting that the NC-led alliance strategy worked effectively in consolidating votes. However, he added that the party would not shy away from naming those who “sold their votes” if evidence emerged.

The BJP, on the other hand, welcomed Sharma’s win, calling it a reflection of the party’s steady presence in Jammu and Kashmir politics post-reorganization. Political analysts see the results as a mixed outcome- a reaffirmation of NC’s legislative dominance but also a reminder of the BJP’s resilient foothold in the region.

Bypolls in November

With the Rajya Sabha elections concluded, focus now shifts to the upcoming Assembly bypolls in Nagrota and Budgam on November 11 (Tuesday), following the passing of MLA Devender Singh Rana and Omar Abdullah’s own resignation. These bypolls are expected to once again test the NC’s alliance management skills and the BJP’s ability to expand beyond its Jammu base.