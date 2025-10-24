Live Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Election Results: Can Omar Abdullah win all four or will BJP secure a win? Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha poll results 2025 LIVE: The Election Commission of India organised the polls for four Rajya Sabha seats through three separate notifications. Two of the seats were contested under individual notifications, while the remaining two were clubbed together.

Srinagar:

The first Rajya Sabha elections on Friday (October 24) held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 concluded peacefully at the Srinagar Legislative Assembly complex, with 86 of the 88 MLAs casting their votes and detained MLA Mehraj Malik voting via postal ballot. Backed by Congress, PDP, CPI(M), AIP, and six Independents, the ruling National Conference (NC) alliance secured a decisive majority, ensuring comfortable wins on three of the four seats. NC’s nominees, Chowdhury Mohammed Ramzan, Sajjad Kichloo, and Shami Oberoi, are set to enter the Rajya Sabha, reaffirming the party’s dominant position in the 88-member Assembly. The contest for the fourth seat, involving NC’s Imran Nabi Dar and BJP’s Sat Sharma, turned out to be extremely close. With the NC bloc holding 57 votes and the BJP 28, the saffron party's hopes hinged on possible cross-voting from Independents or smaller groups. Despite abstentions by the Peoples Conference, the NC expressed confidence in sweeping all four seats, emphasising that the results reflect voter trust in the post-Article 370 political stability and strength of the NC-led alliance in the Union Territory.