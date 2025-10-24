Advertisement
  3. Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Election Results: Can Omar Abdullah win all four or will BJP secure a win?

Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha poll results 2025 LIVE: The Election Commission of India organised the polls for four Rajya Sabha seats through three separate notifications. Two of the seats were contested under individual notifications, while the remaining two were clubbed together.

National Conference candidates Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo and Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, along with others, during voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats at the J&K Legislative Assembly in Srinagar.
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
Srinagar:

The first Rajya Sabha elections on Friday (October 24) held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 concluded peacefully at the Srinagar Legislative Assembly complex, with 86 of the 88 MLAs casting their votes and detained MLA Mehraj Malik voting via postal ballot. Backed by Congress, PDP, CPI(M), AIP, and six Independents, the ruling National Conference (NC) alliance secured a decisive majority, ensuring comfortable wins on three of the four seats. NC’s nominees, Chowdhury Mohammed Ramzan, Sajjad Kichloo, and Shami Oberoi, are set to enter the Rajya Sabha, reaffirming the party’s dominant position in the 88-member Assembly. The contest for the fourth seat, involving NC’s Imran Nabi Dar and BJP’s Sat Sharma, turned out to be extremely close. With the NC bloc holding 57 votes and the BJP 28, the saffron party's hopes hinged on possible cross-voting from Independents or smaller groups. Despite abstentions by the Peoples Conference, the NC expressed confidence in sweeping all four seats, emphasising that the results reflect voter trust in the post-Article 370 political stability and strength of the NC-led alliance in the Union Territory.

 

 

  • 5:02 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    J-K Rajya Sabha poll results: Know details of all the candidates

    For the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) has fielded four candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated three. The NC candidates are Imran Nabi Dar, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, and Shammi Oberoi. The BJP candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats are Sat Paul Sharma, Ghulam Mohammad Mir, and Rakesh Mahajan. The People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Congress have extended support to National Conference candidates in Rajya Sabha polls for four seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) led by Sajad Gani Lone, an erstwhile ally of the BJP-PDP government, had announced that his party will abstain from the Rajya Sabha elections.

  • 4:58 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    We're anticipating two seats: BJP candidate Dr Ali Mohammad Mir

  • 4:52 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    NC’s Shammi Oberoi and Imran Nabi Dar face BJP’s Sat Sharma in 3rd Rajya Sabha poll battle

    For the third seat, the NC has fielded party treasurer GS Oberoi, also popularly known as Shammi Oberoi, and its young state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar against BJP's Sat Sharma.

     

  • 4:43 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    NC’s Sajjad Kitchloo takes on BJP’s Rakesh Mahajan in J&K contest

    NC's Sajjad Kitchloo is fighting against Rakesh Mahajan of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

     

  • 4:41 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    NC’s Chowdhury Ramzan faces BJP’s Ali Mir in key Rajya Sabha battle

    Chowdhury Mohammed Ramzan of the NC is in a direct contest with Ali Mohammed Mir of the BJP in one of the seats.

     

  • 4:30 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    What's the total strength of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly?

    The J-K Assembly has a strength of 88 MLAs out of which the NC-led ruling coalition plus PDP has 57.

     

  • 4:29 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Who are nominated for J-K Rajya Sabha polls?

    The NC has nominated Muhammed Ramzan Chowdhary, Sajad Kichloo, Shami Oberoi (also known as GS Oberoi) and Imran Nabi Dar. The BJP has nominated three candidates Ali Mohammed Mir, Rakesh Mahajan including its J&K President Sat Sharma.

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Awami Ittehad Party's Khurshid Ahmad announces support for NC alliance

    Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Khurshid Ahmad has also announced support for the NC alliance. With its 41 MLAs voting with the support of six Congress, five independents, one MLA of CPI(M), three of the PDP, and one of AIP, the NC candidates have an edge over their BJP rivals.

  • 4:00 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rajya Sabha voting held inside Jammu-Kashmir legislative assembly complex in Srinagar

    This is the first Rajya Sabha election from Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of J-K into two Union territories on August 5, 2019. Voting was being held inside the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly complex.

  • 3:58 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    MLAs should rise above party politics: BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana

  • 3:53 PM (IST)Oct 24, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rajya Sabha election ended peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir

    The Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir ended peacefully on Friday (October 24) as 86 MLAs cast their votes, while the detained Doda MLA Mehraj Malik voted through a postal ballot, and Peoples Conference (PC) MLA, Sajad Lone, abstained from the voting process.

