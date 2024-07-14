Jammu-Kashmir: Three terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu-Kashmir: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara.

The Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of heavily armed terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district today (July 14) and firing exchanges were still on in the area. Officials said that alert troops of the army noticed the movement of heavily armed terrorists along the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara.

At least three terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the LoC, along with the recovery of weapons and other war-like stores. The operation is continuing.

"The terrorists were challenged after which an exchange of fire started between the army and the terrorists. The firing exchanges were continuing when last reports came in," an official said.

"An Infiltration bid has been foiled today on #LoC in the Keran Sector, #Kupwara. Operations are in progress," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.

Security forces including the army, paramilitary forces, and the J-K Police are aggressively fighting terrorists, by destroying their hideouts, and arresting over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers of the terrorists.

In a massive security revamp, it was recently decided that all the mountain tops in the Jammu division would be manned by the army and the CRPF to ensure that the terrorists are deprived of the opportunity to carry out hit-and-run attacks on security forces. During the last few months, it was noticed that the terrorists would carry out attacks and then disappear into the densely forested areas in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Kathua and adjoining districts in the Jammu division.

The Army, however, did not specify if there were any casualties on either side in the ongoing operation.

