Saturday, August 31, 2024
     
  5. Jammu-Kashmir: Firing reported in Gurez sector of Bandipora

Jammu-Kashmir: Firing reported in Gurez sector of Bandipora

Jammu-Kashmir news: According to reports, it is unclear whether it is an infiltration attempt or a ceasefire violation.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Bandipora (J&K)
Updated on: August 31, 2024 17:30 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu-Kashmir: Firing reported in Gurez sector of Bandipora.

Jammu-Kashmir: A firing has been reported in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. However, it is unclear whether it is an infiltration attempt or a ceasefire violation.

As per sources, some construction work was done by the Pakistani army in Nowshera and near the LoC fence. To stop the construction work, the Indian Army fired a few warning shots.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

