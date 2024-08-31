Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu-Kashmir: Firing reported in Gurez sector of Bandipora.

Jammu-Kashmir: A firing has been reported in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. However, it is unclear whether it is an infiltration attempt or a ceasefire violation.

As per sources, some construction work was done by the Pakistani army in Nowshera and near the LoC fence. To stop the construction work, the Indian Army fired a few warning shots.

More details are awaited in this regard.

