Rahul Gandhi to address two poll rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4 | Check details

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address two election rallies in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4 (Wednesday) as part of the campaigning for the Assembly Elections in the Union Territory, a senior party leader said on Saturday. Congress and the National Conference are contesting the polls in alliance with each other. AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the candidates of the two-party tie-up desired to have Rahul Gandhi campaign in the region.

Details of Rahul Gandhi's rallies in J-K

"Rahulji will visit J&K on September 4 and will address election campaign rallies in Kashmir as well as Jammu for the alliance candidates," he said.

Mir, who is contesting the assembly elections from Dooru in the south Kashmir district, said Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally at the Dooru stadium. He said that the Lok Sabha LoP would address another rally likely in the Sangaldan area of Jammu.

"We are happy that he (Rahul Gandhi) accepted our invitation. This programme is for the first phase only. He might visit J&K again for the other phases," Mir said.

The Congress leader said that the party has lined up over 40 star campaigners, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress-NC alliance

Congress released its first list of 9 candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on August 27.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir will contest from Dooru and Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal. While Peerzada Mohd Syed will contest for the important Anantnag constituency, Sheikh Riaz seeks the Doda seat. The party has fielded Surinder Singh Channi from the Tral seat, Amanullah Mantoo from Devsar, Shaikh Zafarullah from Inderwal, Nadeem Sharief from Bhadarwah, and Pradeep Kumar Bhagat from Doda West.

Samajwadi Party has also extended its support to the Congress and National Conference alliance in the J-K polls. SP president Jia Lal Verma informed that the party will contest the J-K Assembly polls and is likely to file their nominations in the second or third phase.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will be held in three phases starting September 18. The other two phases will take place on September 25 and October 1.

National Conference will contest 51 of 90 seats and Congress 32 according to the seat-sharing pact reached by the two parties. The two parties will also have a friendly contest on 5 seats. The two parties have left one seat each for CPI(M) and Panthers Party.

There are a total number of 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

