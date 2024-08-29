ECI issues notification for second phase of Jammu-Kashmir Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @SPOKESPERSONECI ECI issues notification for 2nd phase of polling

Amid the intensified political developments in the valley that is set to witness polling for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a notification for the filing of nomination papers by the candidates scheduled to contest in the constituencies going for polls in the second phase of the elections.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, the last day for filing nominations will be September 5, and scrutiny of the nominations will be held on September 6. Significantly, as per the information in the notification, candidates can withdraw their nominations by September 9, and polling will be held on September 25 during the second phase. Voters can cast their ballots from 7:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

About the second phase of polling

Of the three-phase polling to be conducted to elect the 90 assembly constituencies, the second phase will be held on September 25, while the counting of votes will be done on October 4.

It is pertinent to note that during the second phase of elections, a total of 26 assembly constituencies will go for polling, including Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).

Parties continue to release candidates list

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that amid the Election Commission's announcement, political parties have continued their announcements regarding candidates representing them in particular constituencies. While the BJP has announced candidates for 45 assembly constituencies, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (in alliance with Congress) have been strategically placing candidates to contest against the BJP.

Significantly, NC leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, who had earlier vowed not to contest in the assembly elections until the now-bifurcated valley gets back its statehood, announced his candidacy from Ganderbal. The Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, too for the first time, nominated Iltija Mufti, daughter of the party chief, from Bijbehera, marking her electoral debut.