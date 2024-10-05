Jammu and Kashmir Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Axis My India says Congress-NC alliance trailing behind BJP in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu Kashmir Exit polls Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES.

Jammu-Kashmir Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The polling for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 concluded in a peaceful atmosphere, marking the end of all the three phases on October 1. In Phase 3, 40 Assembly constituencies across 7 districts saw voting at 5,060 polling stations. A total of 415 candidates were in the fray, including 387 men and 28 women. The National Conference and Congress formed a pre-poll alliance, while the PDP and BJP contested separately this time. These Assembly elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, were held in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of nearly ten years. The West Pakistani refugee community exercised their right to vote for the first time in Assembly elections after gaining citizenship following the abrogation of Article 370. In 2023, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.