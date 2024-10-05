Saturday, October 05, 2024
     
Jammu and Kashmir Exit Poll 2024 LIVE: Axis My India says Congress-NC alliance trailing behind BJP in Jammu

Jammu-Kashmir Exit poll results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: This was the first Assembly election held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, with the results set to be announced on October 8 (Tuesday).

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Srinagar Updated on: October 05, 2024 18:50 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu Kashmir Exit polls Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES.

Jammu-Kashmir Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The polling for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 concluded in a peaceful atmosphere, marking the end of all the three phases on October 1. In Phase 3, 40 Assembly constituencies across 7 districts saw voting at 5,060 polling stations. A total of 415 candidates were in the fray, including 387 men and 28 women. The National Conference and Congress formed a pre-poll alliance, while the PDP and BJP contested separately this time. These Assembly elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, were held in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of nearly ten years. The West Pakistani refugee community exercised their right to vote for the first time in Assembly elections after gaining citizenship following the abrogation of Article 370. In 2023, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. 

Live updates :Jammu-Kashmir Exit Poll Results 2024

  • Oct 05, 2024 6:47 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress, NC likely to get 34% vote share in Jammu: Axis My India Exit Poll

    According to data provided to India TV, Congress and National Conference are likely to get 34% vote share in the Jammu region, said Axis My India Exit Poll.

     

  • Oct 05, 2024 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP leading from Jammu seat by margin of 44 per cent, says Axis My India

    According to data provided to India TV, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be leading the Jammu seat by a significant margin of 44 per cent.

  • Oct 05, 2024 5:32 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Jammu-Kashmir Exit Poll Results: How parties measure up in 1st Assembly elections since 2014?

    Several pollsters, including Axis My India, CSDS, C Voter, Today Chanakya and Times Now are conducting the Jammu and Kashmir exit polls today, with results live-streamed on their respective news websites. 

     

