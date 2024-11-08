Jammu-Kashmir: Army, police launch joint operation in Baramulla after spotting terrorists' activity

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB. Army, police launch joint operation in Baramulla after observing terrorists' activity.

Jammu-Kashmir encounter: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in Baramulla district on Thursday (November 7) after spotting terrorists' suspicious activity, the army said. The Army said that on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, adding that the operation is in progress.

"On 07 Nov 24, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu-Kashmir Police in Panipura, Sopore, #Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

There has been a spike in terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir with the security forces engaging encounters with them. An Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area Margi, Lolab, Kupwara, an official said on Wednesday morning.

In another development, security forces eliminated one terrorist in Bandipora on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora after an encounter broke out between Security Forces and terrorists.

In another development on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir police along with 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended one terrorist associate identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani who is a resident of Tujar Shareef in J-K's Sopore, said police.

On November 3, twelve people, including one woman, were injured in a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy. On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.