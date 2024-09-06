Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: PDP fields Adv Syed Gh Nabi Bukhari for Langate seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

As the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 draw near, political parties, both regional and national, are actively announcing their candidate lists for the 90-member assembly constituencies in the region. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress, contesting in alliance with Sheikh Abdullah's National Conference, have already released a portion of their candidate lists with more announcements expected, the Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) also revealed its candidate for the crucial Langate seat on Friday, September 6.

In a statement, the PDP announced that Adv Syed Gh Nabi Bukhari will contest from the Langate seat. The seat was previously held for two consecutive terms (2008 and 2014) by Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, who recently won the Baramulla seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Other Candidates for the Langate Seat

While the BJP, Congress, and other major parties have yet to announce their candidates for the Langate seat, Dr. Kalim Ullah, the son of Ghulam Qadir Lone, the former General Secretary of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), has officially declared his intention to run as an independent candidate. Dr. Kalim Ullah said that he aims to set himself apart from traditional party candidates by addressing local issues with fresh ideas and solutions.

About Langate Legislative Assembly Constituency Poll Date and Results

Polling in the Langate Assembly constituency will be held in the third phase of the elections, i.e., on October 1. While the result for the same will be declared along with the polling results for the remaining 89 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

