Jammu and Kashmir: Why shopkeepers spearheaded protest in Vaishno Devi?

The shopkeepers and labourers on Sunday took out a protest rally on the third day of their strike, the officials said. The protestors held a sit-in outside the office of the subdivisional magistrate and Shalimar Park in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine. The protest rally was held peacefully while most of the shops on the threk remained closed. The protests started on November 20 (Friday) after Shrine board announced to proceed with ropeway project.

Why are they protesting?

They are protesting against the proposed ropeway project along the trek leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in J-K's Reasi district. The project which the administration dubbed as game changer will facilitate the pilgrims by reducing their time to reach the holy shrine. owever, the project has also raised concern for local shopkeepers and other gig workers as they fear the project will render them jobless. Hence, they are protesting against Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

What is the project?

Last week, the shrine board announced implementation of the long-awaited ropeway project to facilitate a safer and faster journey for the pilgrims. According to project details, the ropeway will be developed with a cost of Rs 250 crore between Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre track.

According to the shrine board CEO Anshul Garg, "The ropeway project will be a game changer, especially for those pilgrims who find it challenging to undertake the steep trek to the shrine." past.

What are protestors demanding?

It must be noted that the similar protests have shelved the protest in the past. The protestors are demanding an immediate withdrawal of the proposal. However, they have also put forward a demand of proper rehabilitation of all families likely to be affected by the project as an alternative, the officials said.

(With inouts from agencies)