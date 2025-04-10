Jammu and Kashmir: Two govt employees dismissed from service over alleged terror links Jammu and Kashmir: The two government employees were Senior Assistant Ishtiyak Ahmad Malik and Assistant Wireless Operator Bashrat Ahmad Mir. They have been dismissed from service over their involvement in terrorist acts.

In a significant development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday terminated services of two government employees over alleged terror links. The two government employees were Senior Assistant Ishtiyak Ahmad Malik and Assistant Wireless Operator Bashrat Ahmad Mir. They have been dismissed from services over their involvement in terrorists acts.

In February this year, LG Sinha had ordered the sacking of three J&K govt employees — a police constable, a teacher and an orderly in the forest department — for their alleged terror activities that include arranging weapons and providing targets for terror attacks as well as fuelling violent protests in the Valley.

These three government employees — police constable Firdous Ahmad Bhat, teacher Mohammad Ashraf Bhat and orderly in the forest department Nisar Ahmad Khan — were dismissed from services under Article 311 2(c) of the Constitution of India.

Their termination orders were signed by the LG a day after he chaired a security review in Jammu and directed the police and security agencies to step up anti-terror operations by focusing on not just neutralising terrorists but also dismantling the terror eco-system that includes terror sympathisers, moles and violence mongers embedded within the J&K administration.