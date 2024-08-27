Jammu and Kashmir: Three terror associates arrested with arms and ammunition in Anantnag

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The arrested trio with the security forces in Anantnag.

In a coordinated operation on Tuesday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir arrested three individuals suspected of terrorist activities. The operation, which took place in Anantnag, involved a joint effort by local police, the Army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

During the operation, authorities recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition. The items seized include one pistol, two pistol magazines, 23 rounds of ammunition, and two grenades. Preliminary investigations suggest that the arrested individuals were plotting subversive activities in the Anantnag district under the direction of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handlers.

A case has been filed at Police Station Bijbehara under FIR No. 172/2024, encompassing charges under Sections 7/27 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23, and 39 of the UAPA Act. The investigation is ongoing, with further inquiries being conducted to determine the full extent of the planned activities and affiliations of the suspects.