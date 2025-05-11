Jammu and Kashmir: One gate of Baglihar Dam, built on Chenab River in Ramban, opened | Video The Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two neighbours, with Pakistan having sought World Bank arbitration in the past.

Ramban (J&K) :

One gate of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam built on the Chenab River in Ramban have been opened. The dam water is likely released due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, which might cause floods in the region Earlier, all gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam were closed, even as a limited volume of water continues to flow downstream after India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty post Pahalgam terror attack.

This comes days after India announced it would hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, following the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. The Baglihar Dam, a key hydroelectric power project on the Chenab River, has been at the centre of past disputes between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty framework.

The move gained strong support from the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. They have condemned Pakistan's actions, warning that continued provocation could lead to war and reiterating support for India's recent measures.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23 (Wednesday), India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.