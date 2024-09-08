Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
  J&K: JKNC announces candidates for four key assembly constituencies ahead of elections

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) announced its candidates for four assembly constituencies, including Kathua, Nagrota, and Udhampur East, ahead of the upcoming elections.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Srinagar Updated on: September 08, 2024 16:26 IST
JKNC leader Farooq Abdullah
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) JKNC leader Farooq Abdullah

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Sunday (September 8) announced its list of candidates for four key assembly constituencies, including Kathua, Nagrota, and Udhampur East.

In a statement, the party revealed the candidates for these constituencies, with District President of National Conference Udhampur, Sunil Verma, contesting from Udhampur East. Notably, the party has fielded Subash Chander Azad from Kathua (SC), Rajesh Pargotra from Vijaypur, and Joginder Singh (Kaku) from Nagrota as the party’s representative.


India Tv - Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source : JKNCJKNC announces candidates for four key assembly constituencies

BJP releases 6th list of 10 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir elections

It is pertinent to note that ahead of the JKNC list, earlier in the day, the BJP also released its sixth list of ten candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir elections. The party selected Naseer Ahmad Lone for Bandipora, Ghulam Mohammad Mir for Handwara, Abdul Rashid Khan for Sonawari, Faqir Mohammed Khan for Gurez (ST), Rajeev Bhagat for Bisnah (SC), Bharat Bhushan for Kathua, RS Pathania for Udhampur East, among others. 

 

About Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

Jammu and Kashmir will go to Assembly Elections on September 18, 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be out on October 8. Significantly, the 2024 polls will be the first elections in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

In the last assembly elections in 2014, the BJP had won 25 seats ands this time, it is making all-out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has made alliance with the National Conference.

